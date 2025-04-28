Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 106.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUSA. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $113.61 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.30. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12-month low of $99.48 and a 12-month high of $127.15. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.06.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

