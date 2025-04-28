Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 441,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.67% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 28,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 14,032 shares in the last quarter. 49.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $2.64 on Monday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.53. The stock has a market cap of $174.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.61.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust ( NASDAQ:ILPT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $110.52 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.74%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties. As of December 31, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 411 properties containing approximately 60 million rentable square feet located in 39 states.

