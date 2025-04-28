Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) by 91.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,800 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 27,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.82% of First Savings Financial Group worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Savings Financial Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in First Savings Financial Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 69,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in First Savings Financial Group by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Savings Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in First Savings Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $597,000. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Savings Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSFG opened at $25.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $178.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.91. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $30.94.

First Savings Financial Group Increases Dividend

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.55 million. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 13.34%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Savings Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group set a $28.00 target price on First Savings Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on First Savings Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered First Savings Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FSFG

About First Savings Financial Group

(Free Report)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.