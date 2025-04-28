Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.52 Million Stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.13% of Chimera Investment worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Stock Performance

Shares of CIM stock opened at $11.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Chimera Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $16.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.82 million, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.03.

Chimera Investment Announces Dividend

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.10). Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 20.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chimera Investment to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Insider Activity at Chimera Investment

In other news, Director Gerard Creagh acquired 12,500 shares of Chimera Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.31 per share, with a total value of $166,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,838,470.37. This trade represents a 9.95 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

