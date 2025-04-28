Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.62 Million Position in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.46% of Concrete Pumping worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 103,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 29,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 310,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

BBCP stock opened at $6.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.51. The company has a market cap of $332.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.01. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $9.68.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BBCP. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Concrete Pumping from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Concrete Pumping from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.44.

In related news, CEO Bruce F. Young purchased 49,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $256,941.33. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,722,622 shares in the company, valued at $8,940,408.18. This trade represents a 2.96 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

