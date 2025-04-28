Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Free Report) by 55.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,558 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Delcath Systems were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Delcath Systems by 381.1% in the fourth quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 149,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 118,333 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Delcath Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its stake in Delcath Systems by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 8,601 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Delcath Systems by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 51,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 12,604 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Delcath Systems by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 288,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 37,056 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DCTH. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Delcath Systems from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Delcath Systems from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Shares of Delcath Systems stock opened at $12.11 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.43. Delcath Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $16.97. The company has a market capitalization of $404.87 million, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.85.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 million. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 338.16% and a negative net margin of 150.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Delcath Systems, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company’s lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

