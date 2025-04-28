Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $1.56 Million in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 111,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.27% of SI-BONE at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SI-BONE in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 13,950.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 11,579 shares during the period. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SIBN opened at $14.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $611.75 million, a PE ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a current ratio of 8.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.65. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $19.16.

SI-BONE ( NASDAQ:SIBN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.87 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 23.82% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. Research analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $46,850.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 284,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,453.25. This represents a 1.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 3,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $44,229.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 244,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,574.92. This trade represents a 1.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,776 shares of company stock worth $96,644. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

SIBN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SI-BONE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

