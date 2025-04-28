Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $1.61 Million in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 69,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,000.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,002,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,327,000 after acquiring an additional 26,169 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,228,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,413,000 after purchasing an additional 201,052 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in QuinStreet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,297,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,933,000 after purchasing an additional 26,394 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in QuinStreet by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 946,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,827,000 after buying an additional 605,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in QuinStreet by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 681,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,711,000 after buying an additional 38,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QNST shares. StockNews.com raised shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QuinStreet news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 10,000 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $250,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,836,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,955,585.08. The trade was a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 8,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $194,846.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 337,031 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,269.28. This represents a 2.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QuinStreet Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QNST opened at $17.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day moving average of $20.48. The firm has a market cap of $992.16 million, a P/E ratio of -79.86 and a beta of 0.91. QuinStreet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.39 and a twelve month high of $26.27.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.21). QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

QuinStreet Company Profile

(Free Report)

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.