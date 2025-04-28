Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $1.61 Million in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 62,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,335,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,174,000 after purchasing an additional 13,037,193 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,755,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434,970 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 216.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,306,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312,689 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,099,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,646,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,242 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $22.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.37 and its 200 day moving average is $25.51. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.0553 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.