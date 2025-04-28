Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Position in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 46,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Woori Financial Group were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in Woori Financial Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 15,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Woori Financial Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Woori Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woori Financial Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of WF opened at $35.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.44 and a 1 year high of $38.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.97.

About Woori Financial Group

Woori Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, corporations, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments.

