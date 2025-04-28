Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 20,600 Shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Free Report) by 71.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.55% of ChoiceOne Financial Services worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COFS. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 401.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 55,926 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 438,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,631,000 after acquiring an additional 36,909 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 21.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,792,000 after acquiring an additional 32,725 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 61,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 25,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 18,811 shares in the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded ChoiceOne Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Hovde Group initiated coverage on ChoiceOne Financial Services in a report on Monday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on ChoiceOne Financial Services from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ COFS opened at $27.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.47. The company has a market cap of $246.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.71 and a twelve month high of $38.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. ChoiceOne Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit, and automated transaction machine services.

