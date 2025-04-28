Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 353,988 Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report) by 63.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 915,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353,988 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Alector worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Alector by 64.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,728,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,298 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alector by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,914,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 10,308 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Alector by 132.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 176,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 100,731 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Alector by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 165,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 7,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alector by 24.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 154,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 30,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Alector Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of Alector stock opened at $1.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $112.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average is $2.34. Alector, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $6.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alector ( NASDAQ:ALEC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.59. Alector had a negative net margin of 257.54% and a negative return on equity of 108.77%. The company had revenue of $54.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.41 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Alector, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $1.50 price target (down from $3.00) on shares of Alector in a report on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Alector in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

See Also

