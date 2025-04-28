Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 10,100 Shares of Senstar Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SNT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Senstar Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SNT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 524,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.25% of Senstar Technologies worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Senstar Technologies by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. 20.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Senstar Technologies Price Performance

SNT stock opened at $3.44 on Monday. Senstar Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $3.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average of $3.05. The company has a market cap of $80.28 million, a P/E ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 1.12.

Senstar Technologies Company Profile

Senstar Technologies ( NASDAQ:SNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Senstar Technologies had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $10.24 million during the quarter.

Senstar Technologies Corporation provides physical, video, and access control security products and solutions worldwide. It offers solutions for critical sites, which leverage its portfolio of perimeter intrusion detection systems, and video management software with intelligent video analytics security solutions, as well as access control products and technologies.

Featured Articles

