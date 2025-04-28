Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 166,099 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) by 65.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 166,099 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.27% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 754,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 9,816 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CCRN opened at $13.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.35. The firm has a market cap of $450.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.95, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.25. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $18.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on CCRN shares. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.61 price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Friday, March 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.41.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

