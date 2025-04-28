Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 20,500 Shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.45% of Design Therapeutics worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Design Therapeutics alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGN. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Design Therapeutics by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Design Therapeutics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 761,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Design Therapeutics by 119.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 48,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Design Therapeutics Trading Down 8.5 %

DSGN stock opened at $3.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $220.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.82. Design Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $7.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.05.

Design Therapeutics Profile

Design Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DSGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts forecast that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Design Therapeutics, Inc a biopharmaceutical company, researches, designs, develops, and commercializes small molecule therapeutic drugs for the treatment of genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its GeneTAC platform to design and develop therapeutic candidates for inherited diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansion.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Design Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Design Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.