Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 23,130 Shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 790,542 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,130 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.07% of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Natural Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Sage Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. grew its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 34,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 18,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 68,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:AVAL opened at $2.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.03. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.72.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Cuts Dividend

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.0084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 3.65%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

(Free Report)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.