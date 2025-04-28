Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $1.57 Million Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 121,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 26,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 24,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 35,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $12.86 on Monday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.34.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

