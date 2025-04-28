Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 2,303 Shares of Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Free Report) by 1,968.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Gambling.com Group were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GAMB. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Gambling.com Group by 1,613.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Gambling.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 12,853.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 10,154 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gambling.com Group in the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GAMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Gambling.com Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Gambling.com Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Gambling.com Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Gambling.com Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

Gambling.com Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GAMB opened at $12.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $444.27 million, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.04. Gambling.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $17.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $35.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 million. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Gambling.com Group Limited will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

