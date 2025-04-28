Sava Infond d.o.o. Invests $25 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 113,960 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $25,002,000. Amazon.com accounts for about 4.4% of Sava Infond d.o.o.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $180,637,081,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635,391 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,926,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370,309 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,915,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,116,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545,944 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,092,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,719,407,000 after buying an additional 545,292 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,638,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,084,026,000 after buying an additional 2,330,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $188.99 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.05.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $1,965,077.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,647,456.60. This represents a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total value of $4,585,989.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,118,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,532,195.90. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Citizens Jmp cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $257.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.56.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

