Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Scotts Miracle-Gro to post earnings of $3.95 per share and revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.45) EPS. On average, analysts expect Scotts Miracle-Gro to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

SMG opened at $53.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.26. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.48 and a beta of 1.96. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a fifty-two week low of $46.45 and a fifty-two week high of $93.90.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -550.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMG

Insider Activity at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 142,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total transaction of $10,213,973.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,319,463.60. This trade represents a 61.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian E. Sandoval sold 1,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $99,646.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,039 shares in the company, valued at $858,748.54. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,937 shares of company stock valued at $11,379,275 in the last 90 days. 25.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

(Get Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.