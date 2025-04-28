Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RGR. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the third quarter worth $260,000. Rule One Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,142,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 11.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 51,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 323,785.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 22,665 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock opened at $40.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.07. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.11 and a 52 week high of $47.27. The stock has a market cap of $667.00 million, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.22.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $145.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.24%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and selling firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the Firearms and Castings segments. The Firearms segment focuses on manufacturing and selling rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally licensed, independent wholesale distributors.

