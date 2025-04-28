THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Receives $87.57 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.57.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on THO. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup lowered THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America raised THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on THOR Industries from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on THOR Industries from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th.
View Our Latest Report on THOR Industries
Institutional Investors Weigh In On THOR Industries
THOR Industries Trading Down 0.7 %
THO opened at $73.96 on Wednesday. THOR Industries has a 12 month low of $63.16 and a 12 month high of $118.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.28 and a 200 day moving average of $95.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.59.
THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 5.97%. THOR Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that THOR Industries will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.
THOR Industries Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 8th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.05%.
THOR Industries Company Profile
THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than THOR Industries
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Texas Instruments: Earnings Beat, Upbeat Guidance Fuel Recovery
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- O’Reilly Automotive: An Anytime Buy for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Smoking Hot Entry Point in Q2
Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.