THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Receives $87.57 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.57.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on THO. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup lowered THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America raised THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on THOR Industries from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on THOR Industries from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THO. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in THOR Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $95,688,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in THOR Industries by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 2,142,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,103,000 after purchasing an additional 619,318 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in THOR Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $54,754,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in THOR Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $52,497,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in THOR Industries by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,502,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,078,000 after purchasing an additional 411,466 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

THO opened at $73.96 on Wednesday. THOR Industries has a 12 month low of $63.16 and a 12 month high of $118.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.28 and a 200 day moving average of $95.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.59.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 5.97%. THOR Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that THOR Industries will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 8th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.05%.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

