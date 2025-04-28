Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 426,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,170 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at $18,688,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 1,317.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,722,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,893 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Under Armour by 182.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,250,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,399 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 305.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 822,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after buying an additional 619,459 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth about $2,983,000. 36.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UA opened at $5.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $10.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 1.45.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

