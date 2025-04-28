WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $185.80.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WEX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of WEX from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $186.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in WEX by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 1,635.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 8,277 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 6,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WEX opened at $129.47 on Wednesday. WEX has a one year low of $110.45 and a one year high of $220.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.16. WEX had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 32.35%. Analysts expect that WEX will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

