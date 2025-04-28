WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2025

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEXGet Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $185.80.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WEX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of WEX from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $186.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Read Our Latest Report on WEX

Institutional Trading of WEX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in WEX by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 1,635.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 8,277 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 6,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

WEX Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE WEX opened at $129.47 on Wednesday. WEX has a one year low of $110.45 and a one year high of $220.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33.

WEX (NYSE:WEXGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.16. WEX had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 32.35%. Analysts expect that WEX will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About WEX

(Get Free Report

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for WEX (NYSE:WEX)

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.