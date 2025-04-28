Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Shares Up 26.5% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) rose 26.5% on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.14 ($0.00). Approximately 203,084,531 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 399% from the average daily volume of 40,658,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11 ($0.00).

Wishbone Gold Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £784,698.12, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.30.

Wishbone Gold Company Profile

Wishbone Gold Plc is listed in London on the LSE AIM market and the AQUIS stock exchange.

It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.

The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.

