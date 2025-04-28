Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Trading 26.5% Higher – Still a Buy?

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) traded up 26.5% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.14 ($0.00). 203,084,531 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 399% from the average session volume of 40,658,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11 ($0.00).

Get Wishbone Gold alerts:

Wishbone Gold Stock Up 26.5 %

The firm has a market cap of £784,698.12, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.25.

About Wishbone Gold

(Get Free Report)

Wishbone Gold Plc is listed in London on the LSE AIM market and the AQUIS stock exchange.

It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.

The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wishbone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wishbone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.