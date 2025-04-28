XTX Topco Ltd Acquires 1,238 Shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM)

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFPM. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 25,220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 148.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 38,673 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 533,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 13,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals stock opened at $20.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -188.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of -0.25. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $22.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.35.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Triple Flag Precious Metals ( NYSE:TFPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $74.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.10 million. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a positive return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TFPM shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised Triple Flag Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Profile

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

