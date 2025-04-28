XTX Topco Ltd Acquires Shares of 11,614 Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALEX. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 284.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $16.33 on Monday. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Alexander & Baldwin ( NYSE:ALEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $62.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.68 million. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 19.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is presently 105.88%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALEX shares. StockNews.com lowered Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alexander & Baldwin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Commercial Real Estate and Land Operations segments. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, and in-house leasing and property management. The Land Operations segment consists of legacy landholdings, assets, and liabilities subject to the company’s simplification and monetization effort.

