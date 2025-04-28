XTX Topco Ltd Acquires Shares of 13,221 AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Get AudioEye alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEYE. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of AudioEye by 37.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the 3rd quarter valued at about $363,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AudioEye by 187.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 30,556 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in AudioEye during the 4th quarter worth approximately $606,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in AudioEye during the 4th quarter worth approximately $890,000. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AudioEye Stock Performance

Shares of AEYE opened at $12.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. AudioEye, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $34.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.71. The firm has a market cap of $151.86 million, a P/E ratio of -45.26, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at AudioEye

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other AudioEye news, Director James B. Hawkins acquired 13,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.39 per share, for a total transaction of $204,687.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 114,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,338.98. This trade represents a 13.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

AEYE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of AudioEye from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AudioEye in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of AudioEye from $37.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AudioEye

About AudioEye

(Free Report)

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.