XTX Topco Ltd Acquires Shares of 90,592 Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 90,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Get Lufax alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lufax by 999.0% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 888,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 807,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter worth $4,221,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Lufax by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 13,630 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lufax by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,205,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lufax by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 32,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Stock Performance

Shares of LU opened at $3.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.71. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $4.83.

Lufax Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates as a financial service empowering institution for small and micro businesses in China. The company offers loan products, including general unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management products, such as asset management plans, mutual fund products, private investment fund products, and trust products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.