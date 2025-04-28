XTX Topco Ltd Buys 6,878 Shares of Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO)

XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Free Report) by 64.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Telecom Argentina were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC grew its position in Telecom Argentina by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 32,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Telecom Argentina in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Telecom Argentina in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Telecom Argentina in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in Telecom Argentina in the 4th quarter valued at $853,000.

Telecom Argentina Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TEO opened at $9.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Telecom Argentina S.A. has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $15.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.89 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Telecom Argentina ( NYSE:TEO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.64. Telecom Argentina had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Telecom Argentina S.A. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Telecom Argentina from $8.30 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Telecom Argentina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Telecom Argentina from $6.10 to $6.20 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

Telecom Argentina Profile

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. The company offers mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems MiFi and wingles, and smart watches.

