XTX Topco Ltd Buys Shares of 14,300 Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 192.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Westend Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Blue Owl Capital news, Director Chris Temple purchased 15,000 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,000 shares in the company, valued at $754,800. This trade represents a 41.67 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OBDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.10 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Blue Owl Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.21.

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $14.27 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.86. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.73.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $394.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.24 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.73%.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

