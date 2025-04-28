XTX Topco Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

XTX Topco Ltd reduced its stake in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Free Report) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,845 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in E2open Parent were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 276.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 45,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 33,345 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 83,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 32,891 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 13,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter.

E2open Parent Price Performance

ETWO opened at $2.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $734.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average of $2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $5.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ETWO. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of E2open Parent from $3.00 to $2.30 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of E2open Parent from $2.60 to $2.30 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.

