XTX Topco Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

XTX Topco Ltd lessened its position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,185 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 264.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 820.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 143.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CWK. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.93.

Cushman & Wakefield Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:CWK opened at $8.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.26. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 1.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

