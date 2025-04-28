XTX Topco Ltd Decreases Holdings in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)

XTX Topco Ltd decreased its holdings in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,866 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in TaskUs were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TASK. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of TaskUs by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TaskUs by 9.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TaskUs from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:TASK opened at $13.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.41 and a 200 day moving average of $14.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.17. TaskUs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $19.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.12). TaskUs had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $274.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TaskUs news, insider Jarrod Johnson sold 15,460 shares of TaskUs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $204,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 30.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

