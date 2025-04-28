XTX Topco Ltd Has $199,000 Stock Holdings in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

XTX Topco Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) by 72.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,134 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Marqeta by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 851,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 441,617 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,135,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after buying an additional 80,161 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Marqeta by 263.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,320,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 956,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Stock Performance

MQ stock opened at $3.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.50 and a beta of 1.42. Marqeta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $6.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average of $4.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Marqeta had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $135.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.71 million. Equities analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Marqeta from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Marqeta from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Marqeta from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.29.

Marqeta Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

