XTX Topco Ltd Has $199,000 Stock Holdings in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

XTX Topco Ltd cut its position in shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,740 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.08% of UroGen Pharma worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UroGen Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ URGN opened at $9.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The company has a market capitalization of $454.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.80. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.94 and a 12-month high of $20.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

UroGen Pharma ( NASDAQ:URGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $24.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.25 million. Analysts anticipate that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 4,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $50,698.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,719.24. The trade was a 3.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 7,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $82,202.06. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 26,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,853.52. This trade represents a 21.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on URGN. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of UroGen Pharma in a report on Monday, March 10th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of UroGen Pharma in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of UroGen Pharma in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of UroGen Pharma from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of UroGen Pharma from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

UroGen Pharma Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

