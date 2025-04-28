XTX Topco Ltd Has $205,000 Holdings in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

XTX Topco Ltd lowered its position in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,639 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Laureate Education by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Laureate Education by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Laureate Education by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 132,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Laureate Education by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 17,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laureate Education news, Director Ian Kendell Snow sold 520,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $9,098,917.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Laureate Education from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Laureate Education Stock Up 0.7 %

Laureate Education stock opened at $19.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.71. Laureate Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $21.73.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $423.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.50 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 32.35%. On average, research analysts predict that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laureate Education Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

