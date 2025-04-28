XTX Topco Ltd Has $205,000 Position in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,894 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.09% of Ocugen worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Ocugen alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OCGN. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 581,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 296,654 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,278,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 373,555 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Ocugen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Ocugen by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 152,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 64,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Ocugen by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 324,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 37,034 shares during the last quarter. 10.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on OCGN. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ocugen from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Ocugen Stock Performance

OCGN opened at $0.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.78. Ocugen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $2.06. The company has a market cap of $210.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 3.78.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Ocugen had a negative net margin of 532.51% and a negative return on equity of 154.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ocugen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies and vaccines that improve patients’ health. The company’s pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, currently under Phase 3 trials for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa and Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, a gene therapy under phase 1/2 for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU410ST, a gene therapy under phase 1/2 for the treatment of Stargardt disease.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.