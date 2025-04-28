XTX Topco Ltd Has $215,000 Stock Holdings in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

XTX Topco Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Free Report) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,622 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Azul were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 203,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 75,291 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Azul in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Azul in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,473,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after buying an additional 119,023 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 48,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Azul Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZUL opened at $0.81 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.11. Azul S.A. has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZUL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Azul from $2.70 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Azul from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Azul from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.67.

About Azul

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

