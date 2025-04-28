XTX Topco Ltd Has $216,000 Stock Holdings in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)

XTX Topco Ltd lessened its holdings in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,986 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Bit Digital were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTBT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Bit Digital by 116.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,749,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after buying an additional 943,214 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Bit Digital by 427.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 219,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 177,911 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Bit Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bit Digital during the third quarter worth about $425,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Bit Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Bit Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Bit Digital in a research report on Monday, April 21st.

Shares of BTBT stock opened at $2.09 on Monday. Bit Digital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $5.74. The stock has a market cap of $381.96 million, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 6.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.22.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). Bit Digital had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $26.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bit Digital, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

