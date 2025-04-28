XTX Topco Ltd Has $218,000 Stake in Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX)

XTX Topco Ltd cut its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,290 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.14% of Ventyx Biosciences worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,414 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,768 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,187,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 9,783 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 11,374 shares during the period. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

NASDAQ VTYX opened at $1.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $85.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.75. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $5.66.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.13. On average, analysts predict that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company’s lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn’s disease.

