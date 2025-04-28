XTX Topco Ltd Increases Stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)

XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $373,000. 27.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ETON shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.82 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.03. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $18.41. The stock has a market cap of $424.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.91 and a beta of 1.34.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 15.81% and a negative return on equity of 36.29%. The business had revenue of $11.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.53 million. On average, analysts forecast that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and Nitisinone for the treatment of tyrosinemia type 1.

