XTX Topco Ltd Invests $193,000 in Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 24,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abacus Life by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 41,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abacus Life by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abacus Life by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abacus Life during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Abacus Life by 640.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 14,420 shares during the last quarter.

Abacus Life stock opened at $8.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $800.97 million, a PE ratio of -45.94 and a beta of 0.16. Abacus Life, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $12.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.93.

Abacus Life ( NASDAQ:ABL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.76 million. Abacus Life had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. Analysts expect that Abacus Life, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Abacus Life from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Abacus Life from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

