XTX Topco Ltd Invests $199,000 in Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 7,264,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,139,000 after buying an additional 2,186,136 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,110,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,960,000 after buying an additional 10,643 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,591,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,897,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 546,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after buying an additional 94,000 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krispy Kreme Price Performance

Shares of DNUT stock opened at $4.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $737.40 million, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $13.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.48.

Krispy Kreme Dividend Announcement

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.09). Krispy Kreme had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $404.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio is currently 700.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Krispy Kreme

In other news, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab sold 694,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $3,000,002.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,190,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,505,076.80. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Krispy Kreme from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Krispy Kreme from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.57.

Krispy Kreme Profile

(Free Report)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

Featured Articles

