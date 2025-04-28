XTX Topco Ltd Invests $205,000 in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 12,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. 67.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CTO opened at $17.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $572.35 million, a P/E ratio of -81.70 and a beta of 0.61. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.12 and a fifty-two week high of $21.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96.

CTO Realty Growth ( NYSE:CTO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $35.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 million. CTO Realty Growth had a negative return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. On average, analysts forecast that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is currently -690.91%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $22.50) on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

