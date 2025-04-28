XTX Topco Ltd Invests $206,000 in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OMER. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Omeros in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Omeros by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 51,873 shares during the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Omeros in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Omeros by 153.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 30,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Omeros in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

OMER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Omeros in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ OMER opened at $7.31 on Monday. Omeros Co. has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $13.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average of $7.99. The company has a market capitalization of $424.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.35.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.08. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Analysts predict that Omeros Co. will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company’s products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

