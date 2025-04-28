XTX Topco Ltd Invests $207,000 in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lingotto Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 2,468,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,518,000 after acquiring an additional 59,589 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,785,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,336,000 after acquiring an additional 23,246 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,484,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,481,000 after acquiring an additional 229,550 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 738,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Finally, Panview Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,506,000.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $61.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.68. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $40.19 and a 52 week high of $66.80.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

