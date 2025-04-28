XTX Topco Ltd Invests $209,000 in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Seeds Investor LLC increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 55,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In related news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 3,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $170,723.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,817.60. This represents a 6.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $254,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,173,098.17. The trade was a 3.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,842 shares of company stock worth $1,153,961 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $47.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 11.35 and a current ratio of 11.35. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $42.62 and a one year high of $52.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.31. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.72.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $395.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 108.19%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.