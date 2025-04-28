XTX Topco Ltd Invests $213,000 in Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Finance of America Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $492,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Finance of America Companies by 600.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 76,719 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Finance of America Companies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Finance of America Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Finance of America Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

FOA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Finance of America Companies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Finance of America Companies from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th.

NYSE:FOA opened at $19.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $210.06 million, a PE ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. Finance of America Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $32.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.61.

Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of ($105.62) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.61 million. Finance of America Companies had a net margin of 18.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.00%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Finance of America Companies Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Finance of America Companies Inc a financial service holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of a retirement solutions platform in the United States. It operates through two segments: Retirement Solutions and Portfolio Management. The Retirement Solutions segment engages in the loan origination activities comprising home equity conversion, proprietary reverse, and hybrid mortgage loans for senior homeowners.

